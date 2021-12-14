Senior Airman Derrick Cohn, right, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, performs air sampling on Senior Airman Jemar Lee, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintainer, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. Air sampling was done during sanding and spraying operations in order to meet OSHA compliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 16:20 Photo ID: 7007562 VIRIN: 211214-F-JN771-1011 Resolution: 5270x3764 Size: 10.29 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bioenviornmental [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.