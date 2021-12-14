Airman 1st Class Justin Beck, 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, checks water samples at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. Beck took water samples to conduct bacteriological samples for compliance sampling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7007561
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-JN771-1004
|Resolution:
|4887x3491
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bioenviornmental [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
