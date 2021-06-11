Bringing down the HAMR

Airmen trying out the HAMR run, or high aerobic multi-shuttle run, stop on the line that dictates the turning point for each beep that dictates score in the HAMR run. As of January 1st, the HAMR run can be taken in place of the standard run, but during inclement weather, it will be mandatory. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)

