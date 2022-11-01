Bringing down the HAMR

Courtesy Photo | Airmen trying out the HAMR run, or high aerobic multi-shuttle run, stop on the line...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen trying out the HAMR run, or high aerobic multi-shuttle run, stop on the line that dictates the turning point for each beep that dictates score in the HAMR run. As of January 1st, the HAMR run can be taken in place of the standard run, but during inclement weather, it will be mandatory. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel) see less | View Image Page

DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. -- Running. Whether it’s errands or on the track, no Airman is spared from running, and an integral part of the Air Force physical fitness test is the mile-and-a-half run. Love it or hate it, it’s required. With January’s arrival, that has changed.



“As of January 1st, 2022, the high aerobic multi-shuttle run, or HAMR, became an alternative option in place of the mile-and-a-half run,” said Ken Duhart, exercise physiologist, 94th Force Support Squadron. “Now, during inclement weather the HAMR is mandatory, and will continue to be going forth.”



The HAMR is an indoor 20 meter, or 65 foot, run back and forth between two points, 20 meters each way. It is similar to sports line drills and the progressive aerobic cardiovascular endurance run, or PACER test.



“The test begins with a beep, and upon each consecutive beep the individual must reach the next line,” Duhart said. “There are twelve levels to the test, and each level has a different amount of times one must reach the next line. Level one has seven beeps, two and three have eight, and it trickles down with 11 and 12, each having 12 beeps per level.”



The test ends once an individual fails to reach the line three consecutive beeps in a row. One must continue to the line in front of them, even if missing the beep, before turning to run to the other line. The member is also able to voluntarily end their test after receiving their desired score.



“If you miss a beep, but make it to the line you missed and the next in time, your misses reset, as they need to be consecutive,” Duhart said. “But once you miss three in a row, your run is over.”



Each beep corresponds to a mile-and-a-half run time. Upon beginning the second level of the HAMR, the corresponding mile-and-a-half run time begins to decrease from 23 minutes and 13 seconds, downward. Each beep successfully met reduces that time by roughly 20 seconds at the start, and near the end down to just three seconds.



“Overall, you could be running for less time depending on your desired score, but the test does increasingly get faster and faster,” Duhart said.



The HAMR test presents the opportunity for less physical fitness test reschedules and issues regarding weather and more opportunity for individuals with different body and muscle types to run in the best way akeen to their build.



“The HAMR has its place,” Duhart said. “We all have different body types and some of us have fast-twitch muscle fibers, and some slow, making us each more suited for either endurance or sprint-type running. Due to COVID, this was and is an excellent time to implement new changes and give members the choice on what works best for them.”



For Duhart, one thing is clear when it comes to receiving a good score, consistency.



“When it comes to exercise, diet, and lifestyle, consistency are key,” Duhart said.



Consistent training and maintaining a healthy lifestyle will help you in the long run, Duhart said. Your persistence will speak for itself and you’ll begin to see results, and those results will help carry you further and further, even on your PT test.