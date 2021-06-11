Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bringing down the HAMR [Image 1 of 2]

    Bringing down the HAMR

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    94th Airlift Wing

    Airmen participate in a mock HAMR run, or high aerobic multi-shuttle run, to learn more about how it works. As of January 1st, the HAMR run can be taken in place of the standard run, but during inclement weather, it will be mandatory. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 13:49
    Photo ID: 7007409
    VIRIN: 211106-F-QJ135-0009
    Resolution: 3439x2293
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    TAGS

    Physical Fitness
    Fitness Test
    Dobbins ARB
    PT
    Training
    HAMR

