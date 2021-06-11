Airmen participate in a mock HAMR run, or high aerobic multi-shuttle run, to learn more about how it works. As of January 1st, the HAMR run can be taken in place of the standard run, but during inclement weather, it will be mandatory. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 13:49 Photo ID: 7007409 VIRIN: 211106-F-QJ135-0009 Resolution: 3439x2293 Size: 2.39 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bringing down the HAMR [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.