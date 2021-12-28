Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Recruiters Swear in Future Sailors at Liberty Bowl [Image 2 of 2]

    TN, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Madrigal 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    211128-N-ZR324-1039 MEMPHIS, Tenn (Dec 28, 2021) Future Sailors wait to march on the field to participate in the oath of enlistment before the 2021 Liberty Bowl.The Oath of Enlistment is one of the first steps as new recruits begin transitioning into Sailors.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jose Madrigal/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 14:03
    Location: TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Recruiters Swear in Future Sailors at Liberty Bowl [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Football
    Navy
    Recruiting
    CNRC

