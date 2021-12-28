211128-N-ZR324-1039 MEMPHIS, Tenn (Dec 28, 2021) Future Sailors wait to march on the field to participate in the oath of enlistment before the 2021 Liberty Bowl.The Oath of Enlistment is one of the first steps as new recruits begin transitioning into Sailors.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jose Madrigal/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 14:03 Photo ID: 7007394 VIRIN: 211228-N-ZR324-1039 Resolution: 4485x6279 Size: 1.39 MB Location: TN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Recruiters Swear in Future Sailors at Liberty Bowl [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.