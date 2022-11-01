U.S. Navy Recruiters Swear in Future Sailors at Liberty Bowl



Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton



MEMPHIS, Tenn. – (Dec. 29, 2021) U.S. Navy recruiters participated in the Mississippi State University vs. Texas Tech University pre-game ceremony held at the Liberty Bowl Dec. 28.



Future Sailors walked onto the field with the executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Nashville, Cmdr. John Culpepper, for their oath of enlistment.



The oath of enlistment is a promise to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and obey the orders of the president of the United States and the orders of the officers above them. The oath is a prerequisite to joining the military before going off to basic training.



“It was an honor being part of these young men and women's decision to dedicate themselves to serving their country,” Culpepper said. “I'm really impressed with the level of talent that we're getting to help us out in the fleet and I know they're gonna have some great adventures in front of them.”



The future Sailors took the oath in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium filled with football fans from all across the country. Following the oath the crowd erupted with applause to show their support and patriotism.



“It was nerve wracking at first but then I felt really good,” future Sailor Kelly Murphy said. “Having everybody cheer for us really made me proud of my decision to go into the Navy.”



After graduating from Recruit Training Command (RTC), Murphy will be attending damage controlman “A” school in Great Lakes, Illinios.



The game concluded with Texas Tech University winning against Mississippi State University 34-7.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



