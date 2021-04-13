Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Staff to the Acting SECNAV and Director, Navy Staff Office of the CNO Observe Aegis Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief of Staff to the Acting SECNAV and Director, Navy Staff Office of the CNO Observe Aegis Training

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Education and Training Command

    210413-N-SI161-032
    DAHLGREN, Va. (April 13, 2021) Instructor Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Kirt Palmer executes an Aegis Virtual Maintenance Trainer demonstration for Chief of Staff to the Acting Secretary of the Navy, Mr. Tommy Ross, and Director, Navy Staff Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Mr. Andy Haeuptle, Senior Executive Service, during their tour at the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center April 13. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 11:00
    Photo ID: 7007289
    VIRIN: 210413-N-SI161-032
    Resolution: 3233x1825
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Staff to the Acting SECNAV and Director, Navy Staff Office of the CNO Observe Aegis Training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Center for Surface Combat Systems Recognizes Cyndy Duscio as Headquarters Civilian of the Quarter
    Chief of Staff to the Acting SECNAV and Director, Navy Staff Office of the CNO Observe Aegis Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief of Staff to the Acting SECNAV and Director, Navy Staff Office of the CNO Observe Aegis Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AEGIS Training and Readiness Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT