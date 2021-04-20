Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Center for Surface Combat Systems Recognizes Cyndy Duscio as Headquarters Civilian of the Quarter [Image 1 of 2]

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    DAHLGREN, Va. (April 20, 2021) Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) Commanding Officer, Capt. Dave Stoner, recognizes Ms. Cyndy Duscio, the information system security manager and cybersecurity workforce program manager for CSCS’ chief information officer, N6, as headquarters’ Civilian of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2021, at a socially-distanced awards ceremony onboard Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)

