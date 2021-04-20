210420-N-SI161-002

DAHLGREN, Va. (April 20, 2021) Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) Commanding Officer, Capt. Dave Stoner, recognizes Ms. Cyndy Duscio, the information system security manager and cybersecurity workforce program manager for CSCS’ chief information officer, N6, as headquarters’ Civilian of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2021, at a socially-distanced awards ceremony onboard Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 11:00 Photo ID: 7007282 VIRIN: 210420-N-SI161-002 Resolution: 3831x2549 Size: 1.53 MB Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Center for Surface Combat Systems Recognizes Cyndy Duscio as Headquarters Civilian of the Quarter [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.