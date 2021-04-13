Chief of Staff to the Acting SECNAV and Director, Navy Staff Office of the CNO Observe Aegis Training

Courtesy Photo | 210413-N-SI161-023 DAHLGREN, Va. (April 13, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Lisa Bydairk, the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210413-N-SI161-023 DAHLGREN, Va. (April 13, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Lisa Bydairk, the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Warfare Tactics Instructor course supervisor, discusses the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer’s capabilities to Chief of Staff to the Acting Secretary of the Navy, Mr. Tommy Ross, and Director, Navy Staff Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Mr. Andy Haeuptle, Senior Executive Service, during their tour at the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center April 13. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova) see less | View Image Page

By Kimberly M. Lansdale, Center for Surface Combat Systems Public Affairs



DAHLGREN, Va. – AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC) welcomed Chief of Staff to the Acting Secretary of the Navy, Mr. Tommy Ross, and Director, Navy Staff Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Mr. Andy Haeuptle, Senior Executive Service (SES), for a tour of its training systems.



ATRC’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Russ Sanchez, emphasized the schoolhouse’s role in developing warfighters who are technically and tactically ready to face the challenges endured aboard ships deployed across the globe.



“It was an honor and pleasure hosting Mr. Ross and Mr. Haeuptle,” Sanchez said. “I wanted them to see firsthand our significance to the fleet. Despite the pandemic, approximately 1,670 students graduated from ATRC in 2020. We have been amazingly resilient in ensuring the Navy’s critical manpower pipeline to the fleet remains uninterrupted and that they are ready for the high-end fight.”



Ross and Haeuptle were provided an overview of the Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS), ATRC’s parent command, and the mission of the schoolhouse.



“The state-of-the art training that you will see at ATRC today is an example of the powerful training tools provided to the surface navy as part of the Director, Surface Warfare’s [OPNAV N96] program of record, Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment-Combat Systems [STAVE-CS],” explained Capt. Dave Stoner, CSCS’ commanding officer. “This training will help us to achieve full tactical and technical capability of our systems to maintain our competitive advantage at sea.”



They were also briefed on ATRC’s new course, AEGIS Tactical Action Officer, which was highlighted in the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer (RCT).



“I was very impressed with the RCT,” Ross said. “It provides Sailors a realistic training environment to detect and engage adverse areas. With an emphasis on realism, it is engineered in every detail to replicate a naval warship’s actual combat suite. We need to train our Sailors to this level of detail if we are to meet tomorrow’s challenges.”



After the RCT, Ross and Haeuptle observed an Aegis Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT) demonstration.



“This is a game changer for the Aegis community,” Instructor Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Kirt Palmer explained. “It provides a virtual representation of the entire Aegis Weapon System computer network. It has numerous features including the ability to track all student actions and monitor student progression. In fact, if a student has a safety violation, it suspends the student’s advancement and notifies the instructor.”



After the Aegis VMT demonstration concluded, Haeuptle remarked on ATRC’s training efforts.



“It is important to see training firsthand that is being provided to our Sailors,” he said. “I am truly impressed with what ATRC accomplishes daily for our fleet. I am confident that when a Sailor leaves this schoolhouse, they are ready to fight and win against any adversary.”



AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC) is part of the Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) command. ATRC provides Sailors with the knowledge, ability, and skill to operate and maintain the AEGIS Combat System through timely, effective, and integrated training delivered across Sailors' careers. ATRC also provides Officers the knowledge, ability, and skill to operate, employ, and assess the readiness of the AEGIS combat system aboard surface warships.



