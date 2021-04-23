Center for Surface Combat Systems Announces its Headquarters Civilian of the Quarter

Courtesy Photo | 210420-N-SI161-002 DAHLGREN, Va. (April 20, 2021) Center for Surface Combat Systems...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210420-N-SI161-002 DAHLGREN, Va. (April 20, 2021) Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) Commanding Officer, Capt. Dave Stoner, recognizes Ms. Cyndy Duscio, the information system security manager and cybersecurity workforce program manager for CSCS’ chief information officer, N6, as headquarters’ Civilian of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2021, at a socially-distanced awards ceremony onboard Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova) see less | View Image Page

By Kimberly Lansdale, Center for Surface Combat Systems Public Affairs



DAHLGREN, Va. – Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) held a socially-distanced awards ceremony to recognize its headquarters’ Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) for the first quarter of 2021, April 20, onboard Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Va.



Mr. Brian Deters, CSCS executive director, says Ms. Cyndy Duscio was selected as COQ for her numerous and mission-centric accomplishments.



“Since the end of 2019, when Ms. Duscio came onboard, she has been a driving force not only here in Dahlgren, but throughout our 14 learning sites and detachments,” Deters said. “She is well-respected in the CSCS domain for her technical expertise and remarkable customer service skills. As the sole member of the N6 cybersecurity division, her environment is fast-paced and challenging but she always has a smile and goes the extra mile when assisting our military and civilians.”



Duscio, the information system security manager and cybersecurity workforce program manager for CSCS’ chief information officer, N6, says she is incredibly honored to be recognized.



“I received an abundant of congratulatory messages and it is just a privilege to represent this amazing civilian workforce,” she said.



Duscio works daily to ensure CSCS users of the Navy’s training network (TRANET) and Navy / Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) network as well as standalone trainers have reliable access and the resources they need to be successful.



Capt. Dave Stoner, CSCS commanding officer, presented the COQ award to Duscio and highlighted her significant contributions to the mission.



“Ms. Duscio has spent significant time updating content that provides vital and relevant information to users across the domain,” Stoner explained. “Since we are a global organization, knowledge management tools for both our military and civilians are critical to daily operations. Ms. Duscio ensures we have the necessary tools we need to be successful and mission ready.”



One of Duscio’s principal responsibilities is to provide cybersecurity governance and support across the CSCS domain.



“I have always enjoyed the mission and purpose of my job,” she explained. “My current position, department, and supervisor are all great, but I wouldn’t have this job if it wasn’t for the active duty military who I support every day. Cybersecurity is very policy centric but it also has a customer service component to it, and interacting with the military and supporting or trying to support them in their programs is the best part for me.”



Her supervisor, Mr. Tom Kleis, N6’s chief information officer, nominated her for the award.



“Cyndy strives daily to improve customer service, the user experience, and to reduce ambiguity and refine abilities for our customers throughout the domain,” Kleis explained. “She understands the needs of our military and civilians and has worked tirelessly to enhance collaboration across the domain. She is a true role model for the workforce.”



Duscio is also a role model outside the office. She is currently enrolled in a cybersecurity master's degree program and an active member of Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) and AFCEA. She recently gave a speech at a local community college encouraging women and men to pursue careers in cybersecurity in the federal government.



“I love that my job enables me to work with people who share the same energy and vision as me,” Duscio said. “Congratulations to CSCS Det West’s Ms. Denice McNulty, our civilian of the quarter learning site winner, and to all of the other amazing people who were nominated this quarter. Plus, a huge thank you to my supervisor, Mr. Tom Kleis, for supporting and trusting me in this position.”



Quick Facts



CSCS is a global organization that consists of 14 learning sites / detachments located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Japan, and Spain. CSCS is the only training command that trains every individual surface navy warfighter in the maintenance, operations, and tactical employment of surface combat systems. CSCS’ mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



