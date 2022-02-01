Pit Stop for Trail Riding Service-members Open for Business

During the weekend of January 1-2, 2022 several Minnesota National Guard service-members and their spouses accessed the established trail systems as part of the Minnesota Veterans State Trail, while staying on Camp Ripley.

For the first time in recent history a program was put in place for service members and their guests to utilize one of Camp Ripley’s houses as temporary lodging while enjoying immediate access to multiple state snowmobile trails along with safe accommodations for their vehicles.

