    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pit Stop for Trail Riding Service-members Open for Business [Image 3 of 4]

    Pit Stop for Trail Riding Service-members Open for Business

    MN, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2022

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    During the weekend of January 1-2, 2022 several Minnesota National Guard service-members and their spouses accessed the established trail systems as part of the Minnesota Veterans State Trail, while staying on Camp Ripley.
    For the first time in recent history a program was put in place for service members and their guests to utilize one of Camp Ripley’s houses as temporary lodging while enjoying immediate access to multiple state snowmobile trails along with safe accommodations for their vehicles.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 10:58
    Photo ID: 7007280
    VIRIN: 220102-Z-KL308-1743
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pit Stop for Trail Riding Service-members Open for Business [Image 4 of 4], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Ripley
    MWR
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

