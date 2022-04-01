Pit Stop for Trail Riding Service-members Open for Business

Photo By Anthony Housey | During the weekend of January 1-2, 2022 several Minnesota National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Housey | During the weekend of January 1-2, 2022 several Minnesota National Guard service-members and their spouses accessed the established trail systems as part of the Minnesota Veterans State Trail, while staying on Camp Ripley. For the first time in recent history a program was put in place for service members and their guests to utilize one of Camp Ripley’s houses as temporary lodging while enjoying immediate access to multiple state snowmobile trails along with safe accommodations for their vehicles. see less | View Image Page

04 January 2022 (CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota) – For the first time in recent history a program is in place for service members and their guests to utilize one of Camp Ripley’s houses as temporary lodging while enjoying access to the many state trails in the region.



During the Weekend of January 1-2, 2022 that program was tested as several service-members and their spouses enjoyed the unique resources available on Camp Ripley. As well as the immediate access to multiple state snowmobile trails and safe accommodations for their vehicles during their weekend trail ride.



“I have not been up to Ripley since retirement, but everyone was great to work with! We were let out of the west gate by security in a timely manner, headed up the road to the local gas station to fuel up and hit the trails from there,” said former Minnesota National Guard member Luke Charpentier, one of several riders.



In late 2021 the Camp Ripley command team and the Department of Public Safety, on base, announced the implementation of a Recreational Vehicle Program providing Service-members and their guests’ access to the established trail systems as part of the Minnesota Veterans State

Trail, while staying on Camp Ripley.



This unique program offers the safety & security of the state-owned military installation as well as comfortable lodging and the ease of direct trail access to members of the Minnesota National Guard and their guests.



“The house we stayed in was wonderful for our group. We could make food in the kitchen, hang out in the living room and relax,” added Charpentier. “We drove our snowmobiles right up to the house and were able to walk outside to warm them up!”



For several recent years Minnesota winters varied between icy snow or dry grass. The challenge to keep mid-west winter activities going often consisted of transporting snow to build and groom trials or finding better condition out of state.



With a few weeks of early Minnesota snow, the trails are ready for adventurers. The process for this program is easy Step One: request a reservation, through Camp Ripley’s Billeting Office (320-616-3140) NO EARLIER THEN two weeks from intended date of stay. Step Two: Request to utilize Recreational Vehicle Program along with the number in your party and dates. You will reserve the room at the current billeting rates, but after a few more easy steps and you are on your way.



“The groomed path from the Area 19 Houses along motor pool road to the west gate provided easy access to the trails which were perfect for a fantastic ride,” said Scott Ebel, another rider in the group. “We do two to three trips a season and we are talking already about coming back to Ripley. Everything is close by and everyone was treated very well while there. I would recommend it to anyone who is traveling with a few people and want a nice place to stay.”