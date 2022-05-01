USO celebrates Lockard’s volunteerism

Gina Lockard’s, United Service Organizations volunteer, photo is displayed on the top shelf of the USO Warrior Center’s volunteer wall of fame at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 5, 2021. The USO Warrior Center runs the Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program which is intended to help military children stay connected through reading. The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

