    USO celebrates Lockard’s volunteerism

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Casey Pizzuto (left), United Service Organizations Kaiserslautern area operations manager, gives Gina Lockard (right), USO volunteer, an award for more than 1,000 volunteer hours at the USO during a recognition ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 5, 2021. The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

