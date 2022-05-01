Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO celebrates Lockard’s volunteerism [Image 3 of 4]

    USO celebrates Lockard’s volunteerism

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    United Service Organizations staff and volunteers host an award ceremony and going-away for Gina Lockard, USO volunteer, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 5, 2021. Lockard volunteered more than 1,000 hours at the USO during her time at Ramstein. The USO Warrior Center on LRMC hosts many events to boost morale for military members such as the monthly art therapy painting session for wounded or ill service members. The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    volunteer
    USO
    86th Airlift Wing
    United Service Organizations
    86 AW

