USO celebrates Lockard’s volunteerism

United Service Organizations staff and volunteers host an award ceremony and going-away for Gina Lockard, USO volunteer, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 5, 2021. Lockard volunteered more than 1,000 hours at the USO during her time at Ramstein. The USO Warrior Center on LRMC hosts many events to boost morale for military members such as the monthly art therapy painting session for wounded or ill service members. The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

