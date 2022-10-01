USMRTC Sigonella Conducts On Site COIVD-19 Testing

220110-N-OX321-1037 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 10, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Peter Warren, a Grand Marais, Minn. native, with U.S. Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Sigonella, checks the results of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests during a on-site walk up or drive through testing conducted at the Marinai Youth Center at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 10, 2022. Testing was offered to eligible beneficiaries for official travel purposes, testing out of restriction of movement status or close contact confirmation. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

