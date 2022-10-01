Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMRTC Sigonella Conducts On Site COIVD-19 Testing [Image 2 of 5]

    USMRTC Sigonella Conducts On Site COIVD-19 Testing

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220110-N-OX321-1005 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 10, 2022) Chief Hospital Corpsman Nathaniel Corpuz, a Maui, Hawaii native, with U.S. Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Sigonella, conducts a rapid antigen COVID-19 test on an U.S. Airmen with the 324th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron during a on-site walk up or drive through testing conducted at the Marinai Youth Center at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 10, 2022. Testing was offered to eligible beneficiaries for official travel purposes, testing out of restriction of movement status or close contact confirmation. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 04:31
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Hometown: MAUI, HI, US
    This work, USMRTC Sigonella Conducts On Site COIVD-19 Testing [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS

    NAS Sigonella
    Sicily
    COIVD-19 testing
    USNMRTC Sigonella
    rapid antigen test
    On Site Testing

