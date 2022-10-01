Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey - On the Bridge Underway [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Dewey - On the Bridge Underway

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    220110-N-TR141-0050 EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Seaman Julian Monsanto, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), mans the helm in the pilot house during flight operations while underway in the East China Sea. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 04:25
    Photo ID: 7007035
    VIRIN: 220110-N-TR141-0050
    Resolution: 3586x5020
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey - On the Bridge Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey - On the Bridge Underway
    USS Dewey - On the Bridge Underway
    USS Dewey - On the Bridge Underway
    USS Dewey - On the Bridge Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bridge
    watch
    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    Pilot House

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT