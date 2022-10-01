220110-N-TR141-0050 EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Seaman Julian Monsanto, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), mans the helm in the pilot house during flight operations while underway in the East China Sea. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 04:25 Photo ID: 7007035 VIRIN: 220110-N-TR141-0050 Resolution: 3586x5020 Size: 1.22 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey - On the Bridge Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.