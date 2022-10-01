Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey - On the Bridge Underway [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Dewey - On the Bridge Underway

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    220110-N-TR141-0005 EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Gilicio Richie, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), takes a bearing with a sextant from the ship’s bridgewing during flight operations while underway in the East China Sea. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 04:25
    Photo ID: 7007034
    VIRIN: 220110-N-TR141-0005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Dewey - On the Bridge Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bridge
    watch
    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    Pilot House

