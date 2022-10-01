USS Dewey - On the Bridge Underway

220110-N-TR141-0035 EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Ensign Hazel Acosta, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), takes a bearing from the ship’s centerline pelorus while standing conning officer. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
