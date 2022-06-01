21st Special Troops Battalion HHC - Change of Command

The 21st Special Troops Battalion HHC, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, conducted a change of command ceremony 06 January at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Incoming Commander CPT Vanessa N. Misola, after the ceremony formally transferred command of the command from outgoing Commander CPT Matthew A. Gaumer to her.

