The 21st Special Troops Battalion HHC, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, conducted a change of command ceremony 06 January at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The ceremony formally transferred command of the command from outgoing Commander CPT Matthew A. Gaumer to incoming Commander CPT Vanessa N. Misola. Deputy Commanding Officer COL Douglas A. LeVien III is handing the colors to incoming Commander CPT Vanessa N. Misola.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 03:50
|Photo ID:
|7007030
|VIRIN:
|220106-A-TG544-0002
|Resolution:
|5243x3490
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st Special Troops Battalion HHC - Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT