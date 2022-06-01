The 21st Special Troops Battalion HHC, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, conducted a change of command ceremony 06 January at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The ceremony formally transferred command of the command from outgoing Commander CPT Matthew A. Gaumer to incoming Commander CPT Vanessa N. Misola. Deputy Commanding Officer COL Douglas A. LeVien III is handing the colors to incoming Commander CPT Vanessa N. Misola.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 03:50 Photo ID: 7007030 VIRIN: 220106-A-TG544-0002 Resolution: 5243x3490 Size: 1.75 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st Special Troops Battalion HHC - Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.