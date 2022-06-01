Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Special Troops Battalion HHC - Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    21st Special Troops Battalion HHC - Change of Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 21st Special Troops Battalion HHC, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, conducted a change of command ceremony 06 January at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The ceremony formally transferred command of the command from outgoing Commander CPT Matthew A. Gaumer to incoming Commander CPT Vanessa N. Misola. 1SG Jacinta D. Moore of the 21st STB, handing the colors to outgoing Commander CPT Matthew A. Gaumer in the presence of Deputy Commanding Officer COL Douglas A. LeVien III of the 21st TSC.

