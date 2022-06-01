21st Special Troops Battalion HHC - Change of Command

The 21st Special Troops Battalion HHC, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, conducted a change of command ceremony 06 January at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The ceremony formally transferred command of the command from outgoing Commander CPT Matthew A. Gaumer to incoming Commander CPT Vanessa N. Misola. 1SG Jacinta D. Moore of the 21st STB, handing the colors to outgoing Commander CPT Matthew A. Gaumer in the presence of Deputy Commanding Officer COL Douglas A. LeVien III of the 21st TSC.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022