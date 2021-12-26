Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Drill on Benfold [Image 8 of 10]

    Medical Drill on Benfold

    EAST CHINA SEA

    12.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class William Lochner, from Tucson, Ariz., provides training using a simulated injury on the mess decks of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a medical drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 01:00
    Photo ID: 7006963
    VIRIN: 211226-N-YA628-1314
    Resolution: 5048x3606
    Size: 763.96 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Drill on Benfold [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical Drill on Benfold
    Medical Drill on Benfold
    Medical Drill on Benfold
    Medical Drill on Benfold
    Medical Drill on Benfold
    Medical Drill on Benfold
    Medical Drill on Benfold
    Medical Drill on Benfold
    Medical Drill on Benfold
    Medical Drill on Benfold

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Aid
    Combat Readiness
    Stretcher-Bearer
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT