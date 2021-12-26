Medical Drill on Benfold

EAST CHINA SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) Lt. Geoffrey Polinder, from Lowell, Mich., and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Tri Nguyen, from Oklahoma City, feel for broken bones on a simulated casualty, Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Tannae Smith, from Imperial, Calif., on the mess decks of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a medical drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
