Medical Drill on Benfold

EAST CHINA SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cheyenne Mostero, from Long Beach, Calif., provides training using a simulated casualty, Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Tannae Smith, from Imperial, Calif., on the mess decks of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a medical drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

