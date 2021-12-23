PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 24, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Haiqun Chen and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Aiden Peisel conduct routine light maintenance on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while the ship conducts operations with Izumo-class multi-purpose destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 20:33 Photo ID: 7006849 VIRIN: 211224-N-YA628-3066 Resolution: 4031x5643 Size: 870.93 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Benfold Monitors Surface Contacts With JS Izumo [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.