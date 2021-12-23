Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Monitors Surface Contacts With JS Izumo [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Benfold Monitors Surface Contacts With JS Izumo

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 24, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Haiqun Chen and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Aiden Peisel conduct routine light maintenance on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while the ship conducts operations with Izumo-class multi-purpose destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    This work, USS Benfold Monitors Surface Contacts With JS Izumo [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

