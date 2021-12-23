Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Monitors Surface Contacts With JS Izumo [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Benfold Monitors Surface Contacts With JS Izumo

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 24, 2021) Lt. j.g. Chase Dean, from Austin, Texas, monitors surface contacts on the bridgewing of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in coordination with Izumo-class multi-purpose destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    officer
    Japanese
    Interoperability
    watch
    Allies
    JMSDF

