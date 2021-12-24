USS Benfold Monitors Surface Contacts With JS Izumo

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 24, 2021) Lt. j.g. Chase Dean, from Austin, Texas, monitors surface contacts on the bridgewing of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in coordination with Izumo-class multi-purpose destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

