220110-N-GF955-1052
PONCE, Puerto Rico (Jan. 10, 2022) Lt. j.g. Collin Long, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), looks through a gyro compass as the ship pulls into Ponce for planned maintenance availability (PMAV), Jan. 10, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 16:34
|Photo ID:
|7006800
|VIRIN:
|220110-N-GF955-1052
|Resolution:
|6493x4329
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Billings Pulls into Ponce for PMAV [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT