220110-N-GF955-1052

PONCE, Puerto Rico (Jan. 10, 2022) Lt. j.g. Collin Long, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), looks through a gyro compass as the ship pulls into Ponce for planned maintenance availability (PMAV), Jan. 10, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 16:34 Photo ID: 7006800 VIRIN: 220110-N-GF955-1052 Resolution: 6493x4329 Size: 2.18 MB Location: PR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Pulls into Ponce for PMAV [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.