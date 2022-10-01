USS Billings Pulls into Ponce for PMAV

220110-N-GF955-1011

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Jan. 10, 2022) -- Mineman 2nd Class Paul Foell assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), stands watch from the bridgewing as the ship pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), Jan. 10, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

