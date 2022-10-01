220110-N-GF955-1011
PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Jan. 10, 2022) -- Mineman 2nd Class Paul Foell assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), stands watch from the bridgewing as the ship pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), Jan. 10, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 16:34
|Photo ID:
|7006797
|VIRIN:
|220110-N-GF955-1011
|Resolution:
|6517x4345
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Billings Pulls into Ponce for PMAV [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT