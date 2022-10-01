Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Billings Pulls into Ponce for PMAV [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Billings Pulls into Ponce for PMAV

    PUERTO RICO

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220110-N-GF955-1006
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Jan. 10, 2022) -- Chief Operations Specialist Donovan Brown assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), fakes over lines on the fo’c’sle as the ship pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), Jan. 10, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 16:34
    Photo ID: 7006796
    VIRIN: 220110-N-GF955-1006
    Resolution: 4190x3352
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Pulls into Ponce for PMAV [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Billings Pulls into Ponce for PMAV
    USS Billings Pulls into Ponce for PMAV
    USS Billings Pulls into Ponce for PMAV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PONCE
    US Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings
    LCS 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT