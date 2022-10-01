Job Corps arrives at Fort McCoy

Moizza Khan, a Job Corps employee, briefs Afghan guests of Job Corps opportunities available at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 10, 2022. Presentations were held for Afghan guests between the ages of 16 to 24 for safe housing, academic guidance and career guidance provided by Job Corps. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

