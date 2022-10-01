Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Job Corps arrives at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 4]

    Job Corps arrives at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Two Afghan guests learn about job opportunities from Job Corps employees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 10, 2022. Job Corps provides employment opportunities for Afghan guests over the age of 24 to work within the company. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

