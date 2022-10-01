Job Corps arrives at Fort McCoy

Moizza Khan, a Job Corps employee, welcomes Afghan guests before a presentation at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 10, 2022. Job Corps provides over 100 career training programs in growing industries such as renewable resources, health care, homeland security and others. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

