An Afghan guest reviews a Job Corps map at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 10, 2021. There are over 100 centers throughout the United States and Afghan guests will be able to train within their designated state. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 16:25
|Photo ID:
|7006787
|VIRIN:
|220110-A-KC249-1016
|Resolution:
|3938x2625
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Job Corps Arrives to Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
