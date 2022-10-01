Job Corps Arrives to Fort McCoy

An Afghan guest, left, holds Job Corps information given by Steve Blodgett, right, District Director at State of Wisconsin Job Service, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 10, 2022. The Job Corps scheduled presentations for three days at the installation intended for future students and employees. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

