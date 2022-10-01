Job Corps Arrives to Fort McCoy

Two Afghan guests, center, receive an overview brief by Moizza Khan, right, with the Office of Job Corps-Chicago Region, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 10, 2022. Job Corps is a free administered job training program for young adults of ages 16 to 24. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

