From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director of the Defense Health Agency, and Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations-East, cut the ribbon to declare the new building for 2d Dental Battalion operational on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022. The new building will enhance the readiness of 2d Dental Battalion by broadening their capabilities and combining several clinics in one central location. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 15:18 Photo ID: 7006709 VIRIN: 220110-M-KF561-0002 Resolution: 6270x5016 Size: 18.64 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cutting into the New Year [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Elizabeth Gerber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.