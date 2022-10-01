Cutting into the New Year

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director of the Defense Health Agency, and Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations-East, cut the ribbon to declare the new building for 2d Dental Battalion operational on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022. The new building will enhance the readiness of 2d Dental Battalion by broadening their capabilities and combining several clinics in one central location. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber)
