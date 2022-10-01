Cutting into the New Year

From left to right, U.S. Navy Capt. Nadji M. Hariri, commanding officer 2d Dental Battalion, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director of the Defense Health Agency, Mrs. Jurney, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a photo in the new 2d Dental Battalion building following its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022. The new building will enhance the readiness of 2d Dental Battalion by broadening their capabilities and combining several clinics in one central location. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber)

