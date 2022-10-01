Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cutting into the New Year [Image 1 of 5]

    Cutting into the New Year

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Sailors with 2d Dental Battalion prepare for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022. The new building will enhance the readiness of 2d Dental Battalion by broadening their capabilities and combining several clinics in one central location. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutting into the New Year [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Elizabeth Gerber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    2d Dental Battalion

