Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connecticut National Guard Supports COVID-19 Testing Sites [Image 4 of 4]

    Connecticut National Guard Supports COVID-19 Testing Sites

    NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jason Labonte, 250th Engineer Company bridge builder crew member, talks with a patient at a state-supported COVID-19 testing site in New Britain, Connecticut, Jan. 10, 2022. The Connecticut National Guard assisted operations at 24 testing sites in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 14:37
    Photo ID: 7006697
    VIRIN: 220110-Z-DY403-021
    Resolution: 3133x2350
    Size: 820.23 KB
    Location: NEW BRITAIN, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut National Guard Supports COVID-19 Testing Sites [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Connecticut National Guard Supports COVID-19 Testing Sites
    Connecticut National Guard Supports COVID-19 Testing Sites
    Connecticut National Guard Supports COVID-19 Testing Sites
    Connecticut National Guard Supports COVID-19 Testing Sites

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    National Guard
    Connecticut National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT