Connecticut National Guard Supports COVID-19 Testing Sites

Connecticut National Guard Soldiers assist patient registration at a state-supported COVID-19 testing site in New Britain, Connecticut, Jan. 10, 2022. The Connecticut National Guard assisted operations at 24 testing sites in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)

