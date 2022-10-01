U.S. Army Sgt. Jason Labonte, 250th Engineer Company bridge builder crew member, hands a patient information label to a patient at a state-supported COVID-19 testing site in New Britain, Connecticut, Jan. 10, 2022. The Connecticut National Guard assisted operations at 24 testing sites in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 14:37
|Photo ID:
|7006694
|VIRIN:
|220110-Z-DY403-003
|Resolution:
|4309x3232
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|NEW BRITAIN, CT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut National Guard Supports COVID-19 Testing Sites [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT