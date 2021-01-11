Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBA prepares for winter season [Image 4 of 5]

    JBA prepares for winter season

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Hunter Tysinger, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, briefs about proper snow equipment usage to Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, and other JBA senior leadership during the “All Things Snow" event at JBA, Md., Nov. 1, 2021. Leadership had the opportunity to ride the plows, and use the brooms, blowers and deicers to better familiarize themselves with the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 13:25
    Photo ID: 7006648
    VIRIN: 211101-F-MH340-1051
    Resolution: 5497x3665
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA prepares for winter season [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBA prepares for winter season
    JBA prepares for winter season
    JBA prepares for winter season
    JBA prepares for winter season
    JBA prepares for winter season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBA
    SnowPrep
    JointBaseAndrews
    SnowRodeo
    316thWG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT