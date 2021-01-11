JBA prepares for winter season

Senior Airman Hunter Tysinger, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, briefs about proper snow equipment usage to Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, and other JBA senior leadership during the “All Things Snow" event at JBA, Md., Nov. 1, 2021. Leadership had the opportunity to ride the plows, and use the brooms, blowers and deicers to better familiarize themselves with the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

