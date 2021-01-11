Master Sgt. Joshua Toth, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment section chief, speaks to Joint Base Andrews leadership outside as he showcases the various vehicles and equipment meant for snow control during the “All Things Snow" event at JBA, Md., Nov. 1, 2021. The group learned more about the usage of plows, brooms, blowers and deicers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 13:25 Photo ID: 7006647 VIRIN: 211101-F-MH340-1036 Resolution: 3964x5526 Size: 5.41 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA prepares for winter season [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.