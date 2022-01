U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa

Phantom, CPA20 French K-9, notifies his handler of Composition C-4 explosives found during K-9 training at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niger Dec. 6, 2021. U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians and French K-9 unit partnered to create more realistic K-9s explosive scent detection training to increase efficiency and effectiveness in addressing shared security concerns to enable a secure, stable and prosperous Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

