Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa

    NIGER

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Phantom, CPA20 French K-9, notifies his handler of Composition C-4 explosives found during K-9 training at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niger Dec. 6, 2021. U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians and French K-9 unit partnered to create more realistic K-9s explosive scent detection training to increase efficiency and effectiveness in addressing shared security concerns to enable a secure, stable and prosperous Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 09:49
    Photo ID: 7006492
    VIRIN: 211206-F-EI771-0032
    Resolution: 5154x3796
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: NE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Stephanie Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa
    U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa
    U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa
    U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa
    U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    MWD
    French
    Air Force
    Dogs
    EOD
    mission
    435 AEW
    Ally Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT