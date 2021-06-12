Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa

    NIGER

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Alexandre, CPA20 French K-9 handler, and Phantom, a military working dog, search for explosives during a K-9 training at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niger Dec. 6, 2021.U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians and French K-9 unit partnered to create more realistic K-9s explosive scent detection training to increase efficiency and effectiveness in addressing shared security concerns to enable a secure, stable and prosperous Africa.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

